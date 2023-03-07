UCHC champion Pioneers earn first round bye into NCAA Tournament

UTICA, N.Y. - For the second straight year, the UCHC champion Utica University men's ice hockey team gathered at the student union on campus to watch their name be called during the NCAA Division III Tournament Selection Show, Monday.
The Pioneers (25-2-1, 20-0-0) will again have a first round bye, and will await the winner of Saturday's first round match-up between Plymouth State and University of New England to determine their opponent for the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 18.
Utica beat Plymouth St. 5-3 at the Adirondack Bank Center on November 25, part of the Pioneers' current 18-game winning streak. Meanwhile, a date with New England would give the team a chance at revenge as the Nor'Easters upset the Pioneers in the NCAA quarterfinals at The Aud last season.
"We were here last year so we know what it takes now," said Pioneers graduate defenseman, Justin Allen. "We've got a big veteran group, so I think we're ready."
"We always have to have confidence in our abilities," said Pioneers senior forward, Dante Zapata. "We know what we're capable of, and at the end of the day, it's going to be a big game and we just have to be prepared for it."
Utica enters the tournament as the top-ranked team in the nation and searches for its first trip to the Frozen Four since the 2012-2013 season.
Unbeaten since the first weekend of the regular season, when the team lost two to defending national champion Adrian, the Pioneers have been ranked No. 1 in the USCHO.com poll for the past month.
Should Utica get past Plymouth St./UNE, they may have a chance to face the only team to beat them this year, with a likely match-up against Adrian in the national semifinals awaiting the week after.
While confident, the team remembers what happened at this point last year, and isn't taking anything for granted this time around.
"I think the biggest thing for us is to just focus on one day at a time at practice, focus on what we know we're good at," said Zapata. "Hopefully by doing that, when the games come around will be ready to go."
Utica will take on either Plymouth State or the University of New England in the NCAA quarterfinals on Saturday, March 18 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Start time is still to be announced.
For the complete NCAA Tournament bracket, click here.
NOTE: The Hamilton College women's ice hockey team earned its first ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament, receiving an at-large bid, and will face Nazareth at Russell Sage Rink in the first round on Wednesday at 7 p.m.