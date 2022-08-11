Unadilla National returns this weekend as iconic New Berlin track prepares

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. - The Thrilla at Unadilla returns to the Home of Horsepower, Saturday, as the iconic New Berlin motocross track caps off its 53rd year of existence.
The 36th running of the Unadilla National will bring riders from 40 U.S. states and over 40 countries worldwide to the small Central New York town as the track returns to a full weekend of events for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After having just one day of only pro races in 2021, amateur races return on Friday with the pro 250 and 450 motos taking place on Saturday. The weekend will conclude with another round of amateur races on Sunday.
This year's Unadilla National is the ninth event out of 12 for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season.
Unadilla Mx predates the pro circuit, which is currently in its 50th season, and is the oldest continuously running facility on the circuit. It is also considered to be one of the toughest tracks in the United States.
"It's long, it's fast, and it's challenging," said Unadilla MX President Greg Robinson. "It's unlike a lot of the tracks out there just because we have over 1000 feet of elevation changes in just one lap. So you're going up and down hills and some of them are very steep. There's a few jumps where the riders will jump 150 feet over 30 feet in the air. So it's just amazing to see what they can do on a motorcycle."
Despite being one of the oldest tracks, improvements are constantly being made to update and modernize the facilities. New this year is a camping area for fans and spectators to stay directly on-site throughout the weekend. Camping sites had only been open to amateur participants in the past.
"[The addition of the spectator camp area] should be huge," said Robinson. "We're looking at a large crowd here for sure."
This year's full slate is a welcome sight after a shortened schedule the last couple of years.
According to Robinson, not having the Unadilla National in town in 2020 cost the facility 70% of its typical annual revenue. It's something that he and his sister, who co-owns the track with him, are still trying to make up for.
"Because we are outdoors, we were still able to run some limited events [in 2020], which kept the lights on," said Robinson. "Last year we were able to run more of a full slate of events so we were able to have a bounce back year, but unfortunately it takes a long time to recover from that hole."
Robinson said he expects this weekend to have an economic impact of over $25-million between the facility and surrounding area within 70 miles, helping numerous local organizations, such as the local American Legion and fire departments, earn funding to possibly sustain them throughout the entire year.
"When you measure the impact this event has on the region, it's huge," said Robinson. "It has a NASCAR-esque feel to it. It's not quite as big, but it's still important for our area."
Gates open for events officially on Thursday. Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at unadillamx.com, or at the gate on race day.
Races will also be streamed live on MAVTV.