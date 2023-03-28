USPHL National Championships come to a close with Utica, Nexus Center making title-winning impression

UTICA, N.Y. - The United States Premier Hockey League National Championships (USPHL) came to a close at the Utica University Nexus Center, Tuesday, after nearly a week of competition saw 26 teams across two different divisions crown one champion in each.
On Monday, the Carolina Junior Canes won the national title in the Elite Division, and on Tuesday, the Northern Cyclones closed the festivities by claiming the Premier Division title.
While teams came to Utica from all over the country, participating players come from all over the world, bringing hundreds of people from all over to Utica over the past week.
This was exactly the type of event local officials had in mind when the plans for the Nexus Center was drawn up, and in practice it came together exactly how they'd hoped it would.
"It's just been a great honor [to put on this event]," said Nexus Center General Manager Nicole Kelly. "People [who came] love Utica, they love the food, they love the venue and everything has been very positive."
Nexus Center officials had to put in a bid with the USPHL to host this tournament, and league Commissioner Bob Turow said that Utica's initial pitch made it an easy decision to host the event here.
Now that the event has come and gone, Turow said that as blown away as he was by Utica's bid, the city and venue even exceeded expectations throughout the week.
"The City and the authority that put this together, they've done an outstanding job in the middle of the downtown core building some thing that you can build a city around," Turow said. "The preparation from the host committee has been spectacular, and it's culminated into a week that everybody's left Utica saying we want to come back to Utica! So we will see where that goes next year."
Though the league has made no formal commitments for a host site for the national championships next year, Turow seemed highly enthusiastic about the prospect of the league coming back to Utica in the future.
This week's event was a taste of what Nexus Center officials had hoped for when coming up with the concept for the facility. It appears that with the Nexus Center now fully operational, the City of Utica has certainly made a good first impression among many in the hockey community.
It's an exciting prospect for a new building, and an area, that hopes to have many more of these type of events moving forward.
"This is just the beginning for this facility," said Kelly "We are putting ourselves on the map. So much work went into this facility by the Auditorium Authority, and Robert Esche, and we're just so honored to host things like this."