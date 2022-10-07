Utica City FC 2022-23 regular season schedule released

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica City FC, along with the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), released the 2022-23 regular season schedule, Thursday.
UCFC's fourth season will contain 24 games and kick-off on Saturday, December 3, on the road, against the rival Baltimore Blast.
The team's home opener at the Adirondack Bank Center will be on Sunday, December 11 against the Harrisburg Heat.
This year, City FC will play three home night games: on Saturday, January 7 versus the Mesquite Outlaws; Saturday, February 11 against the Heat; and the regular season finale on Saturday, April 1 against the Blast. All will be 7 p.m. starts.
In total, the team will play 12 games on the road and 12 games at home.
Utica will play just two home games in the months of December and March, but will host four of five in January and three of five in February.
This season is the first under new head coach Hewerton Moreira (pronounced: Everton Mo-rare-uh).
UCFC went 8-14 last season under head coach Ryan Hall, and missed the playoffs for the first time in a complete season in their history.
IT'S ALREADY SCHEDULE TIME!!!!Check out the 2022-23 slate ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vr6wqJaN0z— Utica City FC (@UticaCityFC) October 6, 2022
For the full, printable 2022-23 regular season schedule, click here.