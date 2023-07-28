Utica City FC acquires highly-touted Ndiaye from Strykers in three-for-one trade

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica City FC made a trade to boost its offense, Thursday, acquiring forward Mohamed "Moh" Ndaiye from the Empire Strykers in exchange for three players.
Pepe Viera, Damon Almazan, and Diego Zuniga are heading the other way in the deal. Viera and Almazan spent one season with UCFC last year, while Zuniga has been on the team's roster since 2019, but hasn't played since the 2019-20 season.
Ndiaye is a native of West Africa and played for the Ivory Coast youth national team growing up.
He is entering his fourth season of pro soccer in the Major Arena Soccer League. Through his first three seasons, the 26-year-old has played in 71 games and registered 88 points between the Strykers, St. Louis Ambush, and Baltimore Blast.
In the 2022-23 season, Ndiaye scored eight goals and had 14 assists for 22 points in 21 games with the Strykers. That would have tied him for second on UCFC for points.
He had a career year in the 2021-22 campaign, while with the Ambush, where he posted 43 points in 21 games played.
"I believe that Moh is one of the most talented players in our league," said Utica City FC General Manager Tommy Tanner. "He's terrific on the ball, an excellent facilitator and extremely confident on field. I look forward to him taking the field in front of our fans."
Prior to his pro career, Ndiaye played prep soccer at Oaklan Mills High School in Columbia, Maryland before going on to play one year of college soccer at the Community College of Baltimore County in Catonsville, Maryland.
"I'm delighted to have this opportunity, and to embark on this new journey with Utica City," said Ndiaye. "I can't wait to play in front the best fans in the league."
The 2023-24 season begins in late November/early December. A season schedule has yet to be released.