Utica City FC looking forward to playoff return, whiteout at Adirondack Bank Center

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following county, Oneida. * WHEN...Until 445 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 151 AM EDT, Earlier thunderstorms produced 1 to 1.5 inches of rain across a narrow area including Paris and Chadwicks. Runoff from this rainfall is causing local streams, including Sauquoit Creek and Oriskany Creek to rise in downstream areas, including Whitesboro. While flooding has likely peaked in upstream areas, including Chadwicks, water levels will continue to rise in downstream areas for another hour or two. Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... New Hartford, New York Mills, Yorkville, Clinton, Clark Mills, Kirkland, Paris, Whitesboro, Chadwicks, Colemans, Sauquoit and Maynard. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. &&