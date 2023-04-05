Utica City FC looking forward to playoff return, whiteout at Adirondack Bank Center

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica City FC will end a three-year postseason drought, returning to the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs for the first time since April 2019 on Monday, April 10 for the Eastern Conference play-in game.
At 13-10-1, UCFC has secured the four-seed in the Eastern Conference with 36 points, and will host the five-seed, Kansas City Comets, in a single-elimination play-in game on Monday at 6:05, at the Adirondack Bank Center.
The winner of that game will advance to play top-seed Milwaukee Wavein the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday, April 13.
