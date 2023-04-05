 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 445 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 151 AM EDT, Earlier thunderstorms produced 1 to 1.5
inches of rain across a narrow area including Paris and
Chadwicks. Runoff from this rainfall is causing local
streams, including Sauquoit Creek and Oriskany Creek to rise
in downstream areas, including Whitesboro. While flooding has
likely peaked in upstream areas, including Chadwicks, water
levels will continue to rise in downstream areas for another
hour or two.



Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain
due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
New Hartford, New York Mills, Yorkville, Clinton, Clark
Mills, Kirkland, Paris, Whitesboro, Chadwicks, Colemans,
Sauquoit and Maynard.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&

Utica City FC looking forward to playoff return, whiteout at Adirondack Bank Center

Utica City FC will end a three-year postseason drought, returning to the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs for the first time since April 2019 on Monday, April 10 for the Eastern Conference play-in game against the Kansas City Comets.

At 13-10-1, UCFC has secured the four-seed in the Eastern Conference with 36 points, and will host the five-seed, Kansas City Comets, in a single-elimination play-in game on Monday at 6:05, at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The winner of that game will advance to play top-seed Milwaukee Wavein the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday, April 13.

For more, and to hear what members of the team had to say as they look ahead to the post season, click on the video above