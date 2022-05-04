Utica City FC names MASL veteran Moreira team's new head coach

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica City FC has found its next bench boss, with the team announcing professional indoor soccer veteran, Hewerton Moreira, as the second head coach in franchise history, Tuesday.
This selection comes just one week after the team announced that previous head coach Ryan Hall would not return for the 2022-23 season.
Moreira, a native of Santos, Brazil, has played 15 seasons of pro indoor soccer between the MASL and former MISL.
In 301 career MASL games for four different teams (Milwaukee Wave, San Diego Sockers, St. Louis Ambush, UCFC), the 42-year-old has scored 198 goals and 174 assists.
He is considered to be among the best to ever play the game, and brings a championship pedigree to the Adirondack Bank Center, winning three MASL titles during his seven years with Milwaukee.
Moreira signed with Utica City FC as a player in January, and appeared in five games with the team where he scored two goals and notched five assists.
"I would like to thank Rob Esche and Tommy Tanner for this opportunity and trust, Moreira said. "I'm extremely excited to be back coaching in the MASL after a spending a year with my family and studying the game."
Moreira does have some previous coaching experience in the league after serving as the head coach of the Cedar Rapids Rampage, and as a player/coach for the Ambush, where he lead the organization back to the playoffs following the 2016-17 season where the team went 1-19.
"We are incredibly excited for the players, fans and our organization to be able to bring in Hewerton to be our next head coach," said Utica City FC General Manager Tommy Tanner. "His knowledge of the indoor game and his passion for coaching is inspiring. I look forward to working with him, and helping him bring a championship team to Utica."
Tanner said that the process didn't take long, but that the team was very thorough in their search, looking extensively and speaking with multiple candidates. Both he and team President Robert Esche both felt that Moreira was the clear cut choice, and the right fit for the team moving forward.
"We are thrilled to take that next step for our organization, and we feel Hewerton is the person for that challenge," said Esche. "We have a lot of work to do this off-season and our coach is the first building block in that process. Hewerton will be instrumental in building a championship contender night-in and night-out."
Despite serving in a player/coach role in the past, Moreira will only operate behind the bench as a coach for UCFC.
He said that coming to Utica was a "no-brainer."
"Utica has an amazing upbeat fan base and great community that I can't wait to be a part of," he said. "The organization built a solid foundation for the team and I am looking forward to working with the players to help them achieve our team goals."
To hear more from Moreira and Tanner during their introductory press conference, Tuesday morning, click on the video above