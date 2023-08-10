Utica City FC re-signs de Andrade for 2023-24 season

UTICA, N.Y. - One of last season's biggest surprises is back for another year as forward Nilton de Andrade has re-signed with Utica City FC for the 2023-24 season, the team announced, Thursday.
De Andrade will enter his second season in the Major Arena Soccer League. He broke into the league with Utica last year, posting a near point-per-game 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 points in 23 regular season games in his rookie campaign.
His goals and points total were both second-best on the team, behind Gordy Gurson, as were his two game-winning goals.
The UMass Boston graduate also chipped in a goal and an assist in four Ron Newman Cup Playoff games for Utica.
Utica City FC will open the 2023-24 season around the end of November, beginning of december. A full season schedule has yet to be released.