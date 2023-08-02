Utica City FC re-signs leading scorer Gurson for 2023-24 season

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica City FC will have its leading scorer back for another go in the 2023-24 season as the club has re-signed forward Gordy Gurson, General Manager Tommy Tanner announced Wednesday.
Gurson will return to Utica for his second season with the team, and will be entering his 11th season in the Major Arena Soccer League overall.
The 31-year-old initially signed with UCFC as a free agent ahead of the 2022-23 season, and immediately became the team's go-to player on offense.
In 22 regular season contests for Utica, Gurson scored 22 goals and chipped in 19 assists for 41 points, leading the team in all three stat categories. He would then add three goals and two assists for five points in four Ron Newman Cup Playoff games.
Gurson's 41 points was good for fifth in the league last season, and he lead the MASL with seven game-winning goals. His play earned him a spot on the All-MASL Second Team.
"(We're) very excited to have him back," said Tanner on the signing. "Last year was easily one of his best seasons in the MASL. He's an integral part of the offense, a great leader, and an active part of our ongoing efforts to contribute to the community. We look forward to him producing at an even higher level this coming season."
Gurson's 2022-23 campaign was the fourth-best of his 10-year MASL career thus far, with his career-best 58-point season coming in 2018-19, while a member of the Orlando SeaWolves.
"Excited to be back with the best fans in the league," said Gurson regarding his return to Utica. "Time to take care of some unfinished business."
Gurson and Utica City FC will begin the 2023-24 season in either late November or early December. The full MASL season schedule has yet to be released.