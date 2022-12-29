Utica City FC silenced by late goal, fall to Tropics on offensive battle

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica City FC gave itself a chance to hand Eastern Division rival, Florida Tropics, its first regulation loss of the season, but fell just short losing 10-9 at the Adirondack Bank Center, Wednesday.
UCFC found itself down 2-0 just four minutes into the match thanks to Tropics goals by Breno Oliveira and Ricardo Carvalho.
City stormed back with two straight goals from Steven Fernandez and Issak Somow, in a span of 1:24 to tie it back up at 2-2.
Then, it became a seesaw battle with teams trading goals.
Junior Alencar gave Florida a 3-2 lead before Bo Jelovac scored for Utica to knot it up at 3-3. Carvalho scored his second of the game at 14:02 as the Tropics ended the first quarter up 4-3. But Cristhian Segura found the back of the net 10:49 into the second quarter, and the teams were right back even at 4-4.
Zach Reget put Florida back in front 13:30 into the second, and the Tropics took a 5-4 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Out of the break, Taylor Walter Bond added to the Tropics' lead with a goal at 2:11 into the third quarter.
Then, Utica City came alive with three straight goals - from Joey Tavernese at 5:11, Ricky Alves at 9:14, and Nilton Andrade at 9:56, to grab the team's first lead of the game at 7-6.
The next two goals came from Florida, both off the foot of Vinicius Dantas, at 11:16 and 12:36, and the Tropics pulled back ahead at 8-7.
Utica responded once again with a pair of goals, from Segura at 14:40 into the third and Andrade 0:33 into the fourth, to propel them back into the lead at 9-8.
Despite putting lots of pressure on Tropics keeper Jorge Navarrete, City couldn't find a much needed insurance marker.
With that, Florida was able to hang around to net the final two goals of the contest. Lucas Montelares scored to tie it at 2:47, and Reget netted the game-winning goal with just 90 seconds remaining in the fourth to solidify the win.
Though the final score may not indicate as much, it was a solid game in goal for both keepers with Navarrete stopping 14 shots and Utica City FC keeper Andrew Coughlin coming up big making 18 saves.
UCFC drops to 2-3-0 this season with the loss, while Florida climbs to 4-0-1.
Utica City FC is next in action on Saturday in Milwaukee to close out the 2022 portion of the schedule against the Wave. Kick-off is at 4:05 p.m.