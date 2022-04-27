Utica City FC will not renew Head Coach Ryan Hall's contract, search for new bench boss begins

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica City FC will be under new management next season as the team announced, Tuesday, it will not renew the contract of Head Coach Ryan Hall for the 2022-23 season.
After serving as the Head Coach of the Syracuse Silver Knights for the 2017-18 campaign, Hall remained with the organization following its move to Utica and has spent the past three years leading UCFC to a 41-27 record and two Ron Newman Cup Playoff appearances.
"We truly appreciate everything Ryan has brought to our organization over the last three years, and wish him the best in the future." said Utica City FC General Manager Tommy Tanner. "We look forward to finding a new coach and introducing them to our fanbase soon."
This season, Utica finished at 10-14 after struggling out of the gates. The team ended the season on a three-game winning streak though and weren't eliminated from playoff contention until the final weekend of the regular season.
UCFC's search for its new head coach begins immediately. Stay with NEWSChannel 2 Sports for updates.