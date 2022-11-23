 Skip to main content
Utica City Football Club hosts play day for kids

  • Updated
The Utica City Football Club hosted a play day for kids Wednesday inside the new Nexus Center.

With most students out of school on Nov. 23, members of UCFC tossed around the idea of hosting a soccer training with the team, giving kids the opportunity to work with professionals.

Tommy Tanner, the general manager of UCFC, says the day was not only a lot of fun but was a great opportunity for families to see what the Nexus Center has to offer.

"We just thought there's no school on Wednesday lets put out a UFC 'Play Day' and in one day we had a little more than 50 kids sign up," Tanner said.

Kids came from multiple schools in the area and some even came from an hour away to join in the fun.