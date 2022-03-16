Utica prepares to host this weekend's AHA hockey championship

UTICA, N.Y. – College hockey fans will gather at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica this weekend for the NCAA Division I Atlantic Hockey Association championships.
The final four teams will compete Friday and Saturday to see who will take home the Jack Riley Memorial Trophy.
No. 1 seed American International College will face Mercyhurst in the first semifinal at 4:05 p.m. on Friday, and No. 4 RIT will play No. 6 Air Force in the second semifinal at 7:35 p.m.
The winners of each semifinal game will compete for the championship on Saturday at 7:35 p.m.
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says the city is happy to host.
"You're gonna have the best division one hockey coming in here. They're coming from all over, so your hotels, your restaurants, they're all going to be busier; and they're playing a capacity of roughly 3,000 people coming in here, so you're bringing people from all over. The great thing about this is once they have it here, we're looking for it to be here on an annual basis,” said Palmieri.
Tickets to the games are available for $20, or $10 for students.