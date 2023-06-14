Utica University drops four varsity sports programs

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica University President Laura Casamento announced, Tuesday, that the school has made the decision to drop four of its varsity athletics programs, effective immediately.
In a letter to the University's faculty and students, Casamento revealed that the decision had been reached to discontinue the school's aquatic sports programs - which includes men's and women's swimming and diving, and women's water polo - and the men's tennis program. The women's tennis program will remain a varsity sport.
"We understand that this is difficult news for the current student-athletes who are directly affected as well as their coaches and the alumni who have represented Utica in these four sports over the years," Casamento wrote in the letter. "The decision to discontinue these programs follows many years of thorough analysis, including in-depth consultation with Title IX experts, and is based on a combination of multiple factors."
The principal factors listed in the decision are the "continuously declining student interest" and "high renovation costs."
The letter indicated that the declining interest in these sports are not unique to Utica University, but rather reflect a nationwide dip in participation, especially in the northeast for these sports. Because of that, these programs have been unable to generate enough enrollment to be able to routinely field competitive rosters at the NCAA Division III level.
In addition, the cost to renovate and regularly maintain the facilities that house each sport was found to be too cost-prohibitive to be able to sustain these programs long-term.
For the aquatic sports specifically, the costs of required renovations to the 50-year-old pool on campus would have would have necessitated an investment of several million dollars, followed by high yearly operating expenses, which Casamento cited as being too big a burden for the University to be able to reasonably bear.
"In the end, it became increasingly clear that the University cannot offer the kind of competitive experience to student-athletes in these four programs as we do for the more than 600 student-athletes who participate in our other 25 varsity sports," Casamento said. "At the same time, it is incumbent upon us as an institution to steward our resources in a way that clearly reflects sustained student interest, making thoughtful investments that yield exceptional experiences for the greatest number of students."
The decision affects 15 student-athletes on campus, as well as numerous coaches, who will all remain on staff in various roles throughout the athletics department.
All affected had been notified of the decision prior to Tuesday's announcement.
"[The conversation] is never pleasant, but it's necessary," said Dave Fontaine, Utica University Director of Athletics and Physical Education. "My heart goes out to the student-athletes and the coaches. Of course they're disappointed, and sad, and angry - all of the emotions that you would expect. But they were respectful, and for that I'm very appreciate because you are delivering some pretty difficult news."
Both Casamento and Fontaine expressed that they will support each of the affected student-athletes in whatever decision they make regarding their future collegiate plans, and will provide aid to make the transition smooth for any who decide to transfer to a different institution as a result.
The University will now turn its attention towards formulating plans to repurpose the pool area as part of an extensive renovation of Clark Athletic Center on campus.
A timetable for those plans have not yet been announced.