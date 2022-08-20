Utica University football team holds annual Blue-White scrimmage for tune-up before regular season begins

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica University football team got its first taste of live game action, Friday, with the annual Blue-White intra-squad scrimmage at Charles A. Gaetano Stadium.
The Pioneers are in their second week of training camp, starting last Wednesday, and split their team in two for a four quarter tune-up game as they build towards the regular season, which arrives in just a couple of weeks.
"The biggest focus [of the scrimmage] is assimilating all our freshmen, our 60 freshmen from all over the Northeast and from all over the country," said Pioneers head coach Blaise Faggiano. "We got guys from Florida and Texas and all over the Northeast and we're letting them know what it means to be a Utica guy. So really getting those guys assimilated, and finding out our depth."
Utica comes off a 6-5 season in 2021 where the team advanced to the ECAC Scotty Whitelaw Bowl, falling to Grove City College 49-7.
This year, the Pioneers are a much more experienced team then they were at this time last season with nearly their entire starting unit on both sides of the ball returning.
"In just one year we went from a really young team to where our entire starting offense is back from a year ago," said Faggiano. "[We have] pretty much 7-10 starters on defense also, so we're a veteran team this year and we're excited where we're headed."
There are 31 seniors on this year's squad. The last time the program had that much veteran leadership, they went on to win the program's first bowl game in 2018, also the Scotty Whitelaw Bowl, where they topped Ithaca College 44-42.
The Pioneers open the regular season on Saturday, September 3 at home against the University of Rochester.