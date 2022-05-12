Utica University inducts seven new members into Pioneer Hall of Fame

UTICA, N.Y. - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Utica University held its annual Pioneer Hall of Fame induction banquet at Clark Athletic Center on campus, Wednesday.
The event brought Pioneers past and present together to honor six individuals and one team from the Classes of 2020 and 2022. There was no Class of 2021 due to the pandemic.
Utica University current senior student-athletes were also recognized during the ceremony for their contributions during their time as Pioneers.
"It's just great to be back. It's been a couple of years since we've been able to do this in person," said Dave Fontaine ('89), Director of Phys. Ed. and Athletics. "I'm so glad for the inductees, our senior student-athletes, and everybody to come out for such a great occasion to celebrate the alums, the Hall of Famers, and our senior student-athletes that have worked so hard in a very challenging time."
Fontaine said that the inductees were being recognized as much for their character away from their sport as they were for their accomplishments in athletics.
He said that despite having to wait two years to be honored, members of the Class of 2020 were understanding, gracious, and patient throughout the process.
The newest inductees honored on Wednesday include:
- Brian Barth ('06) - football
- Evelyn Kurzac (UG '14, G '15) - water polo/swimmng & diving
- Megan Myers ('14) - women's ice hockey
- Meghan Matan ('14) - softball
- Louie Educate ('15) - men's ice hockey
- Hanna (Mackey) Scheminger ('15) - field hockey
- 2009-10 Utica women's basketball team
