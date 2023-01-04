 Skip to main content
Utica University's Faggiano reacts to Bills' Hamlin situation, provides insight on coping in locker room after traumatic moment

Utica University head football coach Blaise Faggiano spoke with NEWSChannel 2 to offer his thoughts on the cardiac arrest of Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition, and how he'd handle the locker room to help his players cope after a devastating situation.

Utica University head football coach Blaise Faggiano spoke with NEWSChannel 2 to offer his thoughts on the scary situation regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at a hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field due to cardiac arrest in the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.

In the candid interview, Faggiano discussed his initial reaction to the incident, offered insights on how he'd handle his locker room to help his players cope after a devastating situation, and more.

For the clip that aired during NEWSChannel 2 at 11, click on the video above.

For the full, raw interview, click on the video below.

