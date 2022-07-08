Utica's Garic looking for Boilermaker repeat among large, highly competitive field

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica resident Hermin Garic accomplished a major goal in 2021, winning his first Boilermaker 15k Road Race in the wheelchair division with a time of 35:35 back in October.
That was nearly 16 minutes faster than the next finisher as Garic finally won his hometown race in dominating fashion.
This year, the elite racers return to the Boilermaker for the first time since 2019, including four-time wheelchair division champion Daniel Romanchuk.
It's a large and deep field of 38 racers, meaning Garic will have quite the challenge as he looks to repeat.
"I'm super excited. We have a huge elite field back again, and to get 38 racers out there, it's going to be an awesome race," Garic told NEWSChannel 2. "I'm feeling good about it. We'll see what happen. I never like to guesstimate what's going to happen out there. I'm just going to leave it out there Sunday, (so) come on out and see the show."
The Boilermaker 15k wheelchair division race gets underway on Sunday at 7:45 p.m.