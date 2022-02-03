Utica's Santiago signs letter of intent to play football at FCS level for Holy Cross

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica native and former Proctor High School star defensive tackle Daniel "Boobie" Santiago signed his National Letter of Intent, committing to Holy Cross, at Chesterfield's Tavolo in North Utica, Wednesday.
Surrounded by family and friends, Santiago put pen to paper in order to become part of the Crusaders program, which competes at the NCAA Division I FCS level.
Holy Cross has become a Patriot League powerhouse, with the Crusaders winning the conference championship and advancing to the national tournament the last three years.
Santiago said that from very early on in the process, he knew that Holy Cross is where he wanted to be.
"The moment they stepped on board I felt at home with them," he said. "With the facilities and how nice the coaches were to me, it was a really wholesome experience. With the opportunity to play a little sooner than the average athlete, I knew it was a decision I wanted to make and I couldn't be happier with the decision I made."
Santiago played varsity football at Proctor for three years, from 8th to 10th grade, before spending the last two years of his high school career in Arizona, due to the uncertainty surrounding high school sports in New York State.
He said that he was thankful for his time in his hometown of Utica, as well as his adopted hometown in Arizona for welcoming him and helping him improve both on and off the field.
Santiago also thanked everyone in attendance to support him during the signing, Wednesday, saying that he is pursuing his dream because of the support he has behind him.
He heads to Massachusetts to begin his journey at Holy Cross after the Fourth of July. He is still undecided on a major at this time.