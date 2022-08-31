VVS enters season with young squad willing to learn, come together and put in the work

VERONA, N.Y. - The VVS football program has lost a lot of players to graduation over the past couple of years, and that leaves head coach Gary Oliver with a young team ripe with opportunities to learn and grow.
The Red Devils finished last season at 5-4, falling in the Section III Class B semifinals to eventual champion Homer.
The team is dropping down to Class C this year, and is looking to prove itself among a new schedule of opponents.
Despite being young, there is some experience on this team. A few players are returning for their fourth year in the starting line-up, providing leadership that the Red Devils will rely on heavily.
Some of the key returning players include:
- James Wheeler, senior RB
- Matthew Rossi, FB/LB
- Tyler Wittman, senior RB/DB
- Vinny Laribee, senior OL/DL
- Lorenzo Garcia, senior OL/DL
Coach Oliver said that this group is a mix of high experienced players, new young players, players returning to varsity but with little playing experience, and some who have never played a down of football before.
That's why much of training camp thus far has been spent on teaching the basics, and bringing many on the team up to speed with what VVS football is all about.
He said that the experienced players have done a good job so far bringing the newcomers into the fold, and that the new players seem to be willing to learn.
Some new players to watch include:
- Charlie Foster, junior QB/DB
- Gabe DiGiorgio, junior OL
- Moses Sherwood, sophomore TE/DE
- Seth Spadter, junior OL/DL
Despite the lack of experience, there are a lot of athletic and talented players on the team.
Players say they are committed to working hard and coming together for a common goal, and that those things combined could help them find some success.
VVS will scrimmage against rival Oneida on Friday, September 2 before opening the regular season on Friday, September 9 at home against General Brown.
Kick-off for the regular season opener is at 7 p.m.