Warriors zeroed in for camp, excited for home opener, matchup against Spartans in Week 5

WHITESBORO, N.Y. - The Whitesboro Warriors are coming off a 4-4 campaign in 2021 where they lost in the first round of the playoffs. Head Coach Curtis Schmidt is entering his fourth season in which he believes the Warriors will play hard-nosed football behind a veteran line and roster depth the team did not have in the yesteryear.
Key returning players this year include:
- Jake Lawless, senior WR/DB
- Kyle Meier, junior QB/DE
- Jonny Kreager, senior OL/D
- Matthew Brink, junior OL/DL
- Vinny Zajac, junior OL/LB
- Nick Polnak, senior RB/FSS
- Josh Bono, senior WR/C
- Tony Dorozynski, junior WR/DE
- Sean Bednarcyzk, senior OL/DL
- Patric Wands, junior WR/LB
- Spencer Cater, senior WR
Key newcomers include:
- Giovanni Bonanza, junior, WR/LB
- Brayden Czternastek, junior WR/LB
- Jordan Hughes, junior OL/DL
- Memphis Ferguson, sophomore QB/RB/LB
- Matthew Yardley, sophomore OL/DL
- Connor Wiggins, sophomore WR/LB
Whitesboro kicks-off its season on September 2 against West Genesee at home with a start time set of 6:30 pm. The Warriors will go up against arch rival New Hartford in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season in week 5 in Spartan country.