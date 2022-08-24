Waterville looks to build winning culture with young squad

WATERVILLE, N.Y. - The Waterville Indians bring another young squad into the 2022 season, after being a very young team in 2021.
The Indians went 3-5 last season, and return just eight players with significant playing time this year.
Waterville's roster consists of just six or seven seniors, and just four or five juniors However, they have a big class of 12 sophomores, setting the program up with a bright future.
While the Indians are set up for success down the road, this year's team wants to start building the foundation of a winning culture now.
Commitment to the program is high, with players dedicating themselves to the weight room and summer sessions in the offseason.
The team will focus on discipline and preparation this year as they look to put themselves in a position to compete and succeed.
Some key returning players this season include:
- Kane Patterson
- Zach Abrams
- Jesse Jandreu
- Colvin Ertley
- Nathan Pryputnewicz
- Dominic Niles
- Tyler Evans
- Ty Whipple
New players to watch include:
- J.T. Ridgeway
- Luke Abrams
- J.P. Haeflin
- Gavin Vanhoeven
- Wayne Alexander
- Kaden Finen
The Indians expect to be underdogs and look forward to the challenge of "proving doubters wrong."
Waterville opens the season on Friday, September 9 against Mt. Markham at home. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.