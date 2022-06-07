Waterville's Williams finishes in Top 5 in State Championship, qualifies for upcoming State Federation Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. - Waterville senior golfer Gabe Williams has qualified for the State Federation Tournament, after a Top 5 finish at the New York State High School Golf Championships in Elmira, Monday.
After a tough first round, shooting a 3-over 75, Williams stormed back with a 2-under 70 in round two, a tournament-best, in order to finish fifth overall. He registered two eagles on Par-5's in his big second round, and was the only one to finish under par.
Williams was the only golfer from Section III to finish in the top 20 in the state tournament.
The top six finishers qualify for the State Federation Tournament that will be played at Bethpage Black on Long Island on Sunday.
Following his high school career, Williams will be attending St. Bonaventure to play at the NCAA Division I level.