West Canada Valley returns with "same fire" coming off Section III 8-man title

NEWPORT, N.Y. - The West Canada Valley football team comes into the 2022 season as the reigning kings in the 8-man division.
The Indians finished last season at 8-2, and beat Morrisville-Eaton to capture the Section III 8-man title. It was the program's first sectional championship since 1997, when West Canada went on to win the state title.
This year's team lost five seniors from last year's championship run, but do return about 16, many in skill positions.
Key returners include:
- Brayden Shepardson, senior QB/DB
- Michael Tubia, senior RB/DE
- Iain Farber, junior WR/LB
- Josh Grabowski, senior LB/Utility player
- Cam Ludwig, junior WR
- Sean Burdick, junior TE
- Blake Reese, junior OL
The Indians do have some newcomers, and a good amount of youth in 2022.
Even the young players do have some experience though. Due to low numbers, the West Canada modified team was forced to fold last year, so those players were pulled up to varsity, which puts them ahead of the curve entering training camp ahead of this season.
Some key newcomers include:
- Jarrett Brelinsky, junior RB
- Trevyn Bordenm, sophomore RB
- Dylan Dayton, senior OL
A big focus for the Indians in training camp is getting some of the young linemen up to speed, with a lot of last year's graduates leaving holes in those positions.
The Indians look to avoid a letdown after this year, and players say that they are bringing the "same fire" into this season as they hope to replicate the success they had.
West Canada opens up the 2022 regular season on Friday, September 9 at Thousand Islands. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.