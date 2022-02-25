West Canada Valley's Smith, Richfield Springs' Hosford reach 1,000 career points mark in memorable fashion

WKTV - The high school basketball 1,000 points club has two new members in the area.
During their respective sectional games, Wednesday night, West Canada Valley senior Will Smith and Richfield Springs sophomore Dylan Hosford reached the milestone as they helped their teams advance in the postseason.
Smith accomplished the feat in the Indians' 82-56 Section III Class C quarterfinal win over South Lewis.
He did it in style with a massive dunk as part of his 16-point, 10-rebound performance.
Smith became the sixth player in program history to reach quadruple digits in scoring.
West Canada Valley advanced to the Class C semifinals where they will take on Waterville on Sunday at 10 a.m. at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.
Hosford, a sophomore on the combined Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young team, became the 10th player in Richfield Springs history to accomplish the feat, doing so during a huge 39-point night in the Indians' 77-52 win over Milford in the Section IV Class D first round game.
He has been on the varsity team since seventh grade.
Richfield Springs-ODY will face top-seed Morris in the second round on Saturday at 4 p.m.