Westmoreland football, boys volleyball coach Gates announces retirement after more than two decades at helm of Bulldogs

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. - After 23 years as the head coach of the Westmoreland High School football team, Tim Gates has decided to step away from the sidelines, announcing his retirement on Thursday.
Gates took over the Bulldogs program in 2000, after serving as an assistant coach with the team from 1994-99.
Throughout his more than two decades as head coach, Gates compiled a 130-74 record, earning seven division titles ('01, '06, '08, '09, '11, '13, '21), four sectional titles ('06, '08, '09, '11), and a regional title in 2006.
He was named the Utica Observer-Dispatch Mohawk Valley Coach of the Year in 2006 after the Bulldogs run to the state final four.
Gates also spent 30 years as the head coach of the Bulldogs' boys volleyball team from 1993-2023, where he led the team to three league titles ('96, '08, '18), two sectional titles ('03, '09), and a regional title in 2003.
In the spring, he coached the Bulldogs boys golf team, leading the Bulldogs to a pair of league titles in '07 and '09, and coached modified girls volleyball, JV girls volleyball, JV girls basketball, and half a season of girls varsity basketball at various times during his tenure at Westmoreland.