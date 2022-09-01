Westmoreland/Oriskany returns to Class C, playoff eligibility with high hopes and an experienced squad

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. - The Westmoreland/Oriskany football team enters its fourth season as a combined squad, and for the first time since before the COVID pandemic began have the chance to compete for a section title.
The Bulldogs finished last season at 3-4, playing Class D opponents, but competing as an Independent, making them ineligible for postseason contention.
This year, the team is back in Class C, and for the first time since 2019, will play for a shot at a postseason run.
The team lost a small group of seniors from 2021, but return a large class of seniors and a talented group of juniors, who come into the year already with game experience under their belts.
The offensive and defensive lines are largely veteran groups, and expected to be a strength of this year's team.
Michael Scalise also returns under center for his senior season, his third year as the starting quarterback, giving a sense of steadiness and calm to the offense.
Other key returning starters include:
- Mitchell Holmes, senior OL/DL
- Owen Davison, senior OL/DL
- Payton Livingston, senior TE/DE
- Jase Smith, senior QB/DB
- Javante Brill-Rollins, junior RB/DB
- Jack Williams, junior RB/WR/DB
- Cameron Rautenstrauch, sophomore QB/WR/LB
Other experienced returners include:
- Riley Kelly, senior OL/DL
- Caden Michaels, senior OL/DL
- Cole Jones, senior WB/DB
- Sam Farrell, junior RB/DB
- Jake Harter, junior OL/DL
- Gabe Kent, junior WR/DB
- Mark Malonowsky, junior OL/DL
- Gino Marangi, junior TE/DE
- Jakob Mazur, junior WR/DB
- Ryan Mayo, junior OL/DL
- Chris Sebastian, junior WR/DB
As tough as it was not to have playoffs to look forward to last year, members of the team said it could serve them well, as a lot of younger players saw playing time to put them ahead of the curve this season.
Overall, the Bulldogs like their depth and say that they are ready to seize the opportunity for a playoff run.
They want to show the world what they can do when finally given the chance.
Westmoreland/Oriskany opens their season with a week zero game on Saturday, September 3 against Clinton at home. Kick-off is at 1 p.m.