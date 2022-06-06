Whitesboro's Pawlowski signs letter of intent to play soccer at Herkimer College

HERKIMER, N.Y. - Another local student-athlete is staying local to begin his collegiate soccer career.
Max Pawlowski, Whitesboro senior, has signed a letter of intent committing to play at Herkimer College in the fall.
Pawlowski is a two-sport athlete for the Warriors, playing both soccer and baseball, and has spent the summer playing for Whitestown Post 1113 in American Legion Baseball.
He said he will attend Herkimer College as a General Studies student, but hopes to major in psychology in the future.
To hear from Pawlowski about the decision, and more, click on the video above