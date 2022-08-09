Whitestown Post 1113 Jr. completes historic season with third place finish in Northeast Regional Tournament

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. - It may not have ended exactly the way they had hoped, but it was a historic season nonetheless for the Whitestown Post 1113 Jr. legion baseball team.
The Department of New York State champions took third place at the Northeast Regional Tournament in South Windsor, Connecticut over the weekend to close their year.
Whitestown made it to the semifinals, Saturday, where they lost a heartbreaker to Massachussetts state champ Sandwich Post 188, 6-5, on a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh.
However, the local boys bounced back to top New Hampshire state champ Berlin Post 36, 15-12, on Sunday to earn third place in the region.
Whitestown completes its season with a record of 25-4, and made history as the first team from District 5 to win the junior division state title.