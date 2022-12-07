With new faces and new leadership, Utica City FC returns with renewed excitement after disappointing 2021-22 season

UTICA, N.Y. - A new era for Utica City FC has begun, and there is a sense of optimism and excitement surrounding this year's squad after a disappointing 2021-22 season.
Hewerton Moreira (pronounced: Everton Mor-air-uh) takes over the head coaching position as the second head coach in UCFC history, taking over for former bench boss Ryan Hall.
Moreira is a long-time veteran of the MASL with both playing and coaching experience, and a championship pedigree, winning three as a player with the Milwaukee Wave.
This year's team also has a lot of new faces on the roster, with a lot of young talent joining the fold.
With that, returning players have said that it has been an exciting time thus far through training camp and the first game of the 2022-23 season.
In the season opener, last Saturday, Utica fell to the highly-experience Baltimore Blast 8-7, but held a 3-0 lead at one point, and kept it close, giving them a solid foundation to build upon.
One of the things this year's team hopes to do is play with speed. With all the youth now on the roster, the team hopes to push the pace and become a difficult team to keep up with.
Moreira went as far to say that it is the fastest team he's ever coached.
City is now a full-time Utica resident as well, moving its training facility from Syracuse to the brand-new Nexus Center, which players said is the best in the league, rivaling some teams' game venues (though they wouldn't name which teams).
While having a new leader could make for some growing pains early on, players said that the transition has been easy and that they continue to get more comfortable every day.
Moreira has echoed that sentiment, saying that the veteran players have bought in, which has made it easier to implement the new systems and get used to a new style of play.
Despite being 0-1, the team said that there is a lot to look forward too, especially returning to the Adirondack Bank Center to be in front of their home fans.
They'll do that this coming Sunday, hosting division rival Harrisburg Heat at 3 p.m.
That comes after a road trip to Harrisburg to face the Heat on Saturday.