World lacrosse championships coming to Utica in 2024

UTICA, N.Y. – The World Box Lacrosse Championships will be held in Oneida County next year, featuring the sixth international men’s tournament and the first-ever women’s tournament.
The events will take place Sept. 13 - 22, 2024, at both the Adirondack Bank Center and the Utica University Nexus Center in downtown Utica.
Up to 30 men’s teams and 10 women’s teams are expected to compete for championship titles.
“We very much look forward to the first world championship in women’s box lacrosse, which brings us to a fully equitable slate of events across genders, and we are thrilled with how capable and eager the organizers are to host both championships,” said World Lacrosse CEO Jim Scherr.
Oneida County and Mohawk Valley Garden are working with World Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse to put on the tournament.
“It is an incredible honor to host the World Lacrosse Box Championships in Utica,” said Rob Esche, president of Mohawk Valley Garden. “We are excited to showcase our facilities and all Utica has to offer. Hosting the men’s and women’s championships simultaneously will create an unprecedented atmosphere in the Adirondack Bank Center and the Utica University Nexus Center.”
The Nexus Center will be the main hub for the tournament with three playing surfaces inside the facility. Games will also take place at the Adirondack Bank Center, including the opening night and gold medal matches.
The last championship event was held in Canada in 2019 and the hosts took home the gold.