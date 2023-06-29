 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Thursday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Yankees' German pitches 24th perfect game in MLB history

  • Updated
  • 0
APTOPIX Yankees Athletics Baseball

New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has not allowed a baserunner through seven innings against the Oakland Athletics.

Germán has nine strikeouts and has thrown 82 pitches. The 30-year-old right-hander is winless in six previous outings against the A’s. New York led major league-worst Oakland 8-0 through seven innings Wednesday night.

Germán, a seven-year veteran, has never thrown a complete game. His longest outing was 8 1/3 innings against Cleveland on May 1, when he gave up two hits and one run.

Germán gave up a career-high 10 runs, eight earned, in 3 1/3 innings in his last outing, a loss to Seattle on June 22.

Yankees Athletics Baseball

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

There has not been a no-hitter in the majors this season. Seattle's Félix Hernández threw the last perfect game in the majors on Aug. 15, 2012.

The Yankees now have four perfect games and 12 no-hitters in their history, totals that include Don Larsen's perfect game in the 1956 World Series. Their last no-hitter came from Corey Kluber on May 19, 2021 against the Texas Rangers.

Seth Brown came the closest to reaching base for the A's, hitting a sharp liner in the fifth to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who made a diving stop and tossed to Germán for the out.

