Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris' AL record

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, hits a solo home, his 62nd of the season, in front of Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff and home plate umpire Chris Segal during the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. With the home run, Judge set the AL record for home runs in a season, passing Roger Maris. (AP Photo/LM Otero)