Stuffed the Bus

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Oneida County in central New York...
North central Madison County in central New York...

* Until 730 PM EDT.

* At 658 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Verona, or
near Oneida, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Kirkland, Verona, Westmoreland, Trenton, Floyd,
Whitesboro, Sherrill and Yorkville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central New
York.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 634 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              DELAWARE              MADISON
ONEIDA                ONONDAGA              OTSEGO
SCHUYLER              SENECA                STEUBEN
SULLIVAN              TIOGA                 TOMPKINS
YATES

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA           WAYNE
WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND, DELHI,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE,
HORNELL, ITHACA, MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA,
ONEONTA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SENECA FALLS,
SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA, WALTON, WATKINS GLEN,
WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

Stuffed the Bus

Stuff the Bus 2023

ROME, N.Y. -- The annual City of Rome Stuff the Bus event is back again for Saturday and Sunday, and Saturday already saw the bus get a pretty good haul.

In front of the American legion, you'll find the First Student group taking school supply donations.

If you're looking to get rid of or give away some school supplies so kids without the means to get them are ready to make their way back to school, well they'll take notepads, pencils, markers, backpacks, binders, anything you're willing to give to help the kids.

So far, according to Reginald Walker, a First Student employee working this event, this year is shaping up to be their best year yet thanks to a very generous donation from a bachelor party of all things.

"We're in town for a wedding," Steven Fitzgerald, a member of the bachelor party said. "The bride is from here and we realized we needed something creative to do with the bachelor who likes to ride bikes- a lot- so we ran down to Walmart this morning at 6 a.m. and bought eight bikes and then we went out and rode through the countryside. Just by chance, we ran over our phone and took it to the Verizon store and the American Legion is collecting donations, so we knew this was the perfect place to end the ride was to donate the bikes and leave on a high note."

You can still make a donation with the Stuff the Bus tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. An early congratulations goes out to the soon-to-be married couple Bryan Derstine and Mariah Tomassi.

