Stuffed the Bus

ROME, N.Y. -- The annual City of Rome Stuff the Bus event is back again for Saturday and Sunday, and Saturday already saw the bus get a pretty good haul.
In front of the American legion, you'll find the First Student group taking school supply donations.
If you're looking to get rid of or give away some school supplies so kids without the means to get them are ready to make their way back to school, well they'll take notepads, pencils, markers, backpacks, binders, anything you're willing to give to help the kids.
So far, according to Reginald Walker, a First Student employee working this event, this year is shaping up to be their best year yet thanks to a very generous donation from a bachelor party of all things.
"We're in town for a wedding," Steven Fitzgerald, a member of the bachelor party said. "The bride is from here and we realized we needed something creative to do with the bachelor who likes to ride bikes- a lot- so we ran down to Walmart this morning at 6 a.m. and bought eight bikes and then we went out and rode through the countryside. Just by chance, we ran over our phone and took it to the Verizon store and the American Legion is collecting donations, so we knew this was the perfect place to end the ride was to donate the bikes and leave on a high note."
You can still make a donation with the Stuff the Bus tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. An early congratulations goes out to the soon-to-be married couple Bryan Derstine and Mariah Tomassi.