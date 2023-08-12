Stuffed the Bus

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Oneida County in central New York... North central Madison County in central New York... * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 658 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Verona, or near Oneida, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rome, Oneida, Kirkland, Verona, Westmoreland, Trenton, Floyd, Whitesboro, Sherrill and Yorkville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central New York. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH