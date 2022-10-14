SUNY Oneonta welcomed its 9th president in school history

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Friday was Inauguration Day at SUNY Oneonta and the college welcomed its 9th president in school history.
Dr. Alberto Cardelle, who spent a decade working in health care with the World Health Organization,
started the position about a month ago, but was officially sworn into the role Friday afternoon.
Cardelle says, his first goal is to work with everybody to create a nurturing community that prioritizes inclusion, health and wellness.
Cardelle comes from Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts, where he most recently served as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.