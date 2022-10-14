 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Sodus Bay to
the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

SUNY Oneonta welcomed its 9th president in school history

9th school president sworn in

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Friday was Inauguration Day at SUNY Oneonta and the college welcomed its 9th president in school history.

Dr. Alberto Cardelle, who spent a decade working in health care with the World Health Organization,

started the position about a month ago, but was officially sworn into the role Friday afternoon.

Cardelle says, his first goal is to work with everybody to create a nurturing community that prioritizes inclusion, health and wellness.

Cardelle comes from Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts, where he most recently served as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

