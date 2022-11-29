'The Empire Plate' celebrating 500 episodes showcasing NY bars, restaurants

Local food enthusiast, Bill Vinci, of Rome, travels across the state featuring family-owned bars and restaurants on his online food show, “The Empire Plate,” and is celebrating his 500th episode this week.
Vinci started the venture more than nine years ago on YouTube.
“I wanted to kind of do something for the ma and pa restaurants out there, so, I decided to go back to college at 42 and took some marketing and advertising classes. And one day, I called my son who is going to another college and I said ‘hey I have an idea, what if we do a show like Diners, Drive-ins and Dives to highlight local family restaurants?”
The milestone show will be recorded at Wild Cat Sports Pub in Camillus on Dec. 1.
In his most recently posted videos, he visited Franca’s Wine Bar in Rome, Potter’s Farm to Fork in Port Byron and Brewer’s Kitchen and Taproom in Ithaca.
Vinci says he hopes featuring local eateries on his show will also help them bounce back from the pandemic.
To check out Vinci’s YouTube channel, click here.