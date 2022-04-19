 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Northern Wayne and
Susquehanna counties. In New York, Broome, Delaware, Otsego,
Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Chenango, Tioga, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs will be more susceptible to being blown down due to the
coating of heavy, wet snow due the Monday night snowfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Thousands without power from snowstorm

Tonight: Light rain/snow. Low 34.

Tomorrow Morning: AM flurries. Mid 30s.

Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Mid 40s.

Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid 40s.

Power Outages

Widespread wet heavy snowfall from a nor'easter that moved up the coast early this morning has bright power outages across the region. Over 30,000 houses/buildings are without power as of 4pm in our area. This is expected to continue into this evening and possibly for the next day or so. We are expecting gusty winds this evening that could continue to cause additional outages from fallen trees. Light rain and snow will turn to majority light snow tonight as temperatures fall close to freezing. After light flurries tomorrow morning, skies clear towards the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. Sunny skies will cause a lot of the snow we got today to begin melting quickly, however there is a high chance Wednesday night of temperatures falling below freezing. Watch out for patchy icy spots by early Thursday morning.

Rain arrives Thursday with highs in the low 50s, and temperatures continue to climb heading into the weekend. Besides some brief light showers Saturday night, the weekend overall is looking warm and dry.

