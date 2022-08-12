Unadilla MX founder dies at 85

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. - With the 2022 Unadilla National just days away, the weekend festivities will come with heavy hearts as Unadilla MX founder Ward Robinson died, Monday, at age 85.
Ward's death was announced by Next Level Sports, the PR firm for the pro motocross circuit, Thursday. The announcement said he had battled a long illness, though the specifics were not disclosed.
After watching a pro motocross race in Massachusetts in the 1960's, Ward fell in love with the sport and opened Unadilla Valley Sports Center in 1969, purchasing the land from a former farm.
In 1970, Unadilla began hosting major events as part of the first American Motorcyclist Association (AMA)-sanctioned motocross tour in the country.
In 1972, it hosted an event that was part of the first AMA Pro Motocross Championship series. It is currently the oldest continuously running facility on the pro circuit.
Robinson's track quickly gained worldwide acclaim, hosting the first 250cc Grand Prix in the United States in 1978, as part of the FIM World Championship Series.
By 1987, it was one of the more well-known tracks worldwide, becoming the first track in the U.S. to host the prestigious FIM Motocross of Nations, considered to be like the Olympics for the sport. The event was won that year by Team USA, which included Rick Johnson, Jeff Ward, and Bob "Hurricane" Hannah.
"The passing of Ward Robinson is a big loss for everyone—he was the face of Unadilla," said Hannah, a multi-time AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Champion. "First time I met him he was at the '76 Trans-AMA, and he was out there on a tractor. He had no idea who I was, nor did I know who he was, but over the years we got to be pretty good friends. I really enjoyed visiting the area and working with him and his family and of course Unadilla was my absolute favorite motocross track—it was a man's track—and I loved it more than any other track in the world. That's why I made sure the '89 (U.S. Grand Prix) at Unadilla was my very last race."
Over the 53 years since Unadilla MX opened, more than 100,000 motorcycle and ATV racers have competed on the iconic track, both at the pro and amateur levels.
"If you wear a Unadilla shirt anywhere in the world, I promise you if you are in an airport or a foreign country that you'll find a person that will come up to you and say, 'oh wow, you know Unadilla? I've been there,'" said Greg Robinson, Ward's son and current President of Unadilla MX.
Robinson is considered to be one of the founding fathers of motocross in America, and wanted to share the sport he loved with others.
"My dad was always concerned about the spectator experience," said Greg Robinson. "In his mind, we could have the event and we can have all the teams come in, but without the participation of the fans we don't have an event. He was always concerned that what we were doing, how would that affect the fans. If we changed the track sections, how would that affect the fans? If we moved something, how would that affect the fans?"
Ward Robinson is pre-deceased by his wife, Peg, who died in September 2014. He is survived by Greg, daughters Jill and Linda, grandchildren Alex and Nick Robinson, as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.