A beautiful weekend of weather

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Cool. Low 40.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Pleasant. High 67. Low 41.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Pleasant. High 69. Low 48.
A few lingering showers are expected this evening. Turning partly cloudy, with overnight lows in the low 40s. Three things to watch in tonight's sky - the full moon rises after sunset. Starlink Satellites are expected to flyby between 9:38-9:43 pm. Also, a meteor shower can be viewed before dawn in the southern sky. Sky conditions are expected to be partly cloudy.
The weather looks beautiful this weekend! Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s. The weather continues to warm up next week, with mostly sunny skies on Monday. Highs near 70. A few showers return on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s. Pleasant weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the upper 60s. Warmer on Friday, with the chance of a passing shower. Highs in the low 70s.