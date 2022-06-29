A big warm up is on the way

Morning: Mostly sunny. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Increasing clouds. A passing shower possible. High 75.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 55.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 79. Low 61.
Sunshine early today gives way to clouds and a passing shower late in the day. Highs in the mid 70s.
Gradually warming up for tomorrow and Friday with highs in the 80s tomorrow and near 90 for Friday. Sunshine is expected for both days. A cold front is expected to move through Friday night into Saturday morning brining a round of showers and possible thunderstorms overnight Friday into Saturday morning. A little cooler on Saturday in comparison to Friday, with highs near 80. Mostly sunny skies stick around for Sunday and 4th of July, with highs near 80.