A break in the weather for the middle of the week

Tonight: Cloudy. Drying out. Low 21.
Wednesday morning: Cloudy. Upper 20s.
Wednesday afternoon: Cloudy. High 38.
Wednesday evening: Snow showers. Low 30s.
We get a much needed break in the weather for the middle of the week before the next storm moves in late Friday. Tonight, expect a few areas of patchy freezing drizzle. Otherwise cloudy, with overnight lows in the low 20s. Generally cloudy on Wednesday and seasonably cold, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A weak disturbance brings a round of rain and snow showers to the area in the evening, with little snow accumulation expected.
Cloudy with a few lingering snow showers on Thursday. Highs in the upper 30s. We're tracking the next storm for Friday, and this one looks like another wintry mix. Snow begins Friday evening and changes to ice and possibly rain Friday night before turning back to snow early Saturday. We'll keep you posted on possible snow and ice accumulations later this week. Snow showers look to linger heading into the weekend.