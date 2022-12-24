A chilly Christmas Eve today

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 50 knots and
waves 18 to 23 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning,
heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may
rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, until 7 PM EST this evening. For
the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, until 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 24 below
zero. Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

* WHERE...Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, and Onondaga
counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Tree limbs could be
blown down and scattered power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow will reduce
visibilities and create snow covered roads this morning,
especially near open fields.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

A chilly Christmas Eve today

  • 0

Saturday Morning: Lingering snow. Windy. *Sub zero wind chill*. Single digits.

Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Low 10s.

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Low 10s.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny. Low 20s.

Lowest wind chills

Frigid temperatures across the area this morning with wind chills reaching 15 to 25 below zero last night. If you are heading out this morning, there are still some untreated roads, however road conditions have significantly improved since yesterday evening. Plan extra time this morning as well, scraping off the ice and warming up your car. You're going to want to wear that extra coat today as temperatures don't warm up by much with highs only reaching the low 10s.

Today Planner

Santa is coming tonight! This Christmas eve it is looking mostly dry for CNY, however it will be another chilly night tonight. Christmas morning starts out in the single digits to low 10s, but warms up into the upper 10s to lower 20s by the middle of the day. Needless to say we are going to have a white Christmas this year as the snow we received yesterday is not going to melt at least until the end of next week (yes this arctic blast isn't expected to last long in the near term).

