A chilly Christmas Eve today

Saturday Morning: Lingering snow. Windy. *Sub zero wind chill*. Single digits.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Low 10s.
Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Low 10s.
Christmas Day: Partly sunny. Low 20s.
Frigid temperatures across the area this morning with wind chills reaching 15 to 25 below zero last night. If you are heading out this morning, there are still some untreated roads, however road conditions have significantly improved since yesterday evening. Plan extra time this morning as well, scraping off the ice and warming up your car. You're going to want to wear that extra coat today as temperatures don't warm up by much with highs only reaching the low 10s.
Santa is coming tonight! This Christmas eve it is looking mostly dry for CNY, however it will be another chilly night tonight. Christmas morning starts out in the single digits to low 10s, but warms up into the upper 10s to lower 20s by the middle of the day. Needless to say we are going to have a white Christmas this year as the snow we received yesterday is not going to melt at least until the end of next week (yes this arctic blast isn't expected to last long in the near term).