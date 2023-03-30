A cold rain on the way for Friday

Tonight: Clouds late. Cold. Low 16.
Friday morning: Cloudy. Low 30s.
Friday afternoon: Cloudy with rain developing. High 45.
Friday evening: Rain showers. 40s.
The weather warms up as we head into the start of the weekend. For tonight, expect mostly clear skies and cold weather. Overnight lows fall into the mid teens. Clouds roll in late tonight, with cloudy skies on Friday morning. Rain develops Friday afternoon, starting out as wet snow in the higher terrain, where up to 1-3" of accumulation is possible. Highs on Friday in the mid 40s. Rain showers continue Friday night, with overnight lows in the 40s.
Feeling like the middle of spring on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s! A strong cold front arrives Saturday evening and could produce a round of thunderstorms. Much colder on Sunday and windy, with highs in the upper 30s. The chance of a shower on Monday and much less cold, with highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Cloudy with rain on Wednesday and highs in the upper 60s. Rain showers possible on Thursday, with highs in the mid 50s.