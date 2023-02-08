A cold rain returns Thursday

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 24.
Thursday morning: Cloudy. Rain developing. Low 30s.
Thursday afternoon: Rain. High 43.
Thursday evening: Rain showers. Low 40s.
Unsettled weather returns to Central New York as low pressure arrives from the west. Increasing clouds tonight, with overnight lows in the mid 20s. Cloudy Thursday morning, with rain developing between 8-10am. A wintry mix (snow, sleet, and/or freezing rain) is possible north and east of Utica - just enough to make some secondary roads slippery. Temperatures slowly warm up throughout the afternoon into the upper 30s to near 40. Rain becomes rain showers by the afternoon and evening. Rain showers turn over to snow showers tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
Lingering clouds and a few flurries on Friday. Highs in the low 40s with windy conditions in the afternoon. Mostly sunny on Saturday and seasonably cold, with highs in the upper 30s. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs near 40. Mild weather is expected next week, with partly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday and highs in the low to mid 40s. Rain returns on Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s.