A hot and humid week ahead

Tonight: Showers ending. Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 66.
Tuesday morning: Partly sunny. Low 70s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny and breezy with an isolated storm. High 88.
Evening: Partly cloudy. Low 80s.
Showers come to an end tonight. Watch out for patchy fog. Mild and muggy overnight, with lows only in the mid 60s.
Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue for most of the week. Breezy on Tuesday, with partly sunny skies. Warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Hazy, hot, and humid on Wednesday with highs in the low 90s.
A cold front arrives Thursday morning and brings a round of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Sunny on Friday and less humid. Still warm, with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered thunderstorms are possible over the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday.