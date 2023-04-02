A look at the week ahead + Easter weekend preview

Monday/Tuesday:
Clouds roll through tonight and into early Monday morning from a warm front. Light rain/snow is possible initially but with how dry the air is, it's very unlikely. Sunshine is likely to move in by the mid to late morning and last at least into the early afternoon. A trailing cold front will move southwest into our area, and this is where the forecast gets a little tricky.
There are two scenarios with the rain Monday night. The first scenario is just light rain quickly passing through, a little before sunset. Then, things dry out until Tuesday morning. The second scenario is if this cold front becomes stationary. If this is the case, rainfall will remain constant overnight as the front barely budges. In both scenarios, we should dry out by Tuesday evening.
Wednesday/Thursday:
Warming up Wednesday! High temperatures are likely to reach the 60s with a dry start to the day, however due to another warm front, rain will begin to move in by the afternoon and evening. We might briefly dry out overnight before a trailing strong cold front could spark some thunderstorms for Thursday morning. A weak disturbance late Thursday could bring some light rain and flurries overnight.
Friday and Easter weekend preview:
A dry pattern arrives in time for the holiday weekend! Some clouds formed off of the great lakes could cause skies to remain mostly cloudy, but windy conditions will be the main focus Friday. Things start to look really nice for Easter weekend. A strong dome of high pressure will keep things dry with sunshine for Saturday and Sunday, with highs on Easter possibly reaching the 60s! We are monitoring a cold front bringing rain that could either arrive late Sunday night or into Monday, but being this far out timing is still uncertain.