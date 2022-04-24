A nice but breezy Sunday

Morning: Partly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Low 60s.
Evening: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Upper 60s.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Low 70s.
A beautiful but breezy Sunday ahead. Temperatures start out in the mid 40s, and quickly rise into the 50s by the afternoon and 60s into the evening. The southern Valleys still look to get the warmest temperatures today, with highs in the 70s. The North Country a little cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Warm temperatures continue until tomorrow, where highs for the Mohawk Valley will be in the low 70s. Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Rain moves in Monday night from a cold front, causing temperatures to drop heading into the middle of the week.
We are tracking the slight chance of thunderstorm development over the next two days due to the moisture and temperature of the air. Fortunately, the threats have significantly lowered in our area in both days thanks to a high pressure system southeast of us slowing the fronts.