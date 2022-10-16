A nice fall day this Sunday

Sunday Morning: Partly sunny. Lower 40s.
Sunday Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Upper 50s.
Sunday Evening: Mostly sunny. Mid 50s.
Monday: Scattered showers. Lower 50s.
After a warm but windy day yesterday, winds will only remain light today making it a perfect day to check out peak fall colors in most of our area today. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 50s, and sunshine will be the common theme by this afternoon. Weather begins to turn unsettled later tonight, with clouds increasing again and lows dropping into the 40s. Scattered showers are in the forecast for Monday from a weak cold front moving in from the west. This front, unlike yesterday, has a little more moisture to work with, but still moisture in the atmosphere is very low so we aren't expecting heavy downpours.
Tuesday is trending mostly dry, with some lake effect clouds and maybe some light showers and drizzle further west. Additional showers will move through Wednesday with the lowest high temperatures of the week creating a chance for some flurries on hilltops. We begin to slightly warm up again towards the end of the week with mostly dry weather as well.