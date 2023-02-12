A nice Sunday today!

Sunday Morning: Mostly sunny. Lower 30s.
Sunday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Lower 40s.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog developing. Lower 20s.
Monday. Mostly sunny. Snow late. Mid 40s.
Happy Sunday! Sunshine arriving in full force this morning, and although clouds will increase today, they should be thin enough the for sun to continue to pass through. Above average temps also expected today with highs reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s and with low winds, it's looking to be a seasonably nice day! Skies clear once more again tonight with a lower chance for patchy fog to develop overnight into Monday morning, but similar conditions continue for tomorrow, at least for the start.
Sunshine expected tomorrow morning with a quick round of clouds pushing through in the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow reaching the mid 40s before a cold front brings some snow showers later on in the night. Generally speaking, trace to 2" of snow is expected for most of the area. Don't expect the snow to stick around however, as we continue to warm up throughout the middle of this week!