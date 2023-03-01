A quick burst of snow possible Wednesday evening

Morning: Cloudy. Upper 20s.
Afternoon: Cloudy. High 38.
Tonight: Snow showers. Low 35.
Tomorrow: Morning scattered showers. High 40. Low 15.
We get a much needed break in the weather for the middle of the week before the next storm moves in late Friday. Generally cloudy today and seasonably cold, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A weak disturbance brings a round of rain and snow showers to the area in the evening, with little snow accumulation expected.
Cloudy with a few lingering snow showers tomorrow. Highs in the upper 30s. We're tracking the next storm for Friday, and this one looks like another wintry mix. Snow begins Friday evening and changes to ice and possibly rain Friday night before turning back to snow early Saturday. We'll keep you posted on possible snow and ice accumulations later this week. Snow showers look to linger heading into the weekend.